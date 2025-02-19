<i>G D Naidu</i>: Production Begins On R Madhavan's Upcoming Biopic

Production is underway on the India schedule of the upcoming biopic G D Naidu, featuring R Madhavan in the role of Indian inventor and engineer Gopalswamy Doraiswamy Naidu.

Madhavan will play the titular role in the film, directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar. The actor shared the announcement on his Instagram handle yesterday.

The caption read, "Need all your blessings and good wishes." The post featured the film's poster with "India Schedule Begins", written over it.

Naidu is referred to as the 'Edison of India' and is credited for the manufacturing of the first electric motor in India. He made significant contributions to a variety of fields, including mechanical, electrical, and agricultural.

G D Naidu has music by Govind Vasantha and also stars Jayaraman, Yogi Babu, and Priyamani in pivotal roles. It is backed by Varghese Moolans Pictures, Tricolour Films, and Media Max Entertainment.

This is not the first time Madhavan is playing a real-life character on screen. He essayed the role of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan in his 2022 directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

The actor's latest work is the ZEE5 film Hisaab Barabar. He will next be seen in Aap Jaisa Koi, a Netflix movie also starring Fatima Sana Shaikh.

R Madhavan has an interesting lineup of films to look forward to, namely Kesari 2—The Untold Story Of Jallianwala Bagh, De De Pyaar De 2, and Dhurandhar, alongside Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal. The latter will be helmed by Aditya Dhar.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)