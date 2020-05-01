Producers Guild CEO Kulmeet Makkar Dies At 60. Karan Johar And Others Tweet Tributes

Karan Johar shared this photo. (Image courtesy: karanjohar )

Kulmeet Makkar, the CEO of the Film and Television Producers Guild of India, died in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, on Friday morning after suffering a massive heart attack, reported news agency PTI. Mr Makkar was 60. The news of Kulmeet Makkar's death arrived as another shock to the film industry, which is still mourning two of Bollywood's finest actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan, who died in the last two days. The Producers Guild of India, in a statement, remembered Mr Makkar's "unique ability to find a way through the toughest situations" and called him their "pillar of strength." The statement read: "Today we lost our pillar of strength. Kulmeet is irreplaceable. His passion, integrity, resourcefulness and commitment were only matched by his deep empathy and unique ability to find a way through the toughest situations. Today we have lost someone who has played an integral role - always unassumingly and behind the scenes to nurture and grow the Indian film and television industry. Our dearest Kulmeet, you will always be missed. Your legacy will live on."

Members of the film fraternity also paid tributes to Mr Makkar on Twitter and recalled his contribution to the film and television industry. Karan Johar, in a heartfelt note, recounted how Mr Makkar worked "relentlessly" towards the advancement of the film industry. He wrote: "Kulmeet, you were such an incredible pillar to all of us at the Producers Guild of India... Relentlessly working for the industry and towards its enhancement and advancement... You left us too soon...We will miss you and always remember you fondly.... Rest in peace, my friend."

Farhan Akhtar remembered Kulmeet Makkar with these words on Twitter: "Seems like every day we're waking up to losing someone we knew and someone who cared deeply about Indian film. RIP, Kulmeet Makkar... Your work as the CEO of Film and Television Producers Guild of India will always be remembered."

"A sad day for the Film and Television Producers Guild of India!" wrote director Ashutosh Gowariker in his tribute and added: "The CEO, Kulmeet Makkar, passed away. Kulmeet, thank you for always being there - to help, solve, inform, strategize, corporatize and build relations! You will be missed! Heartfelt condolences to the family!"

Subhash Ghai tweeted: "Another shock to Bollywood. Kulmeet Makkar passed away cause of heart attack. Our precious friend of film and TV industry and CEO of Producers Guild of India - a dedicated effective voice of the industry to government and various institutions. Loved by all. We will miss you, sir!"

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta wrote: "Damn it... Now Kulmeet! RIP my friend."

Actor Sanjay Suri shared a picture of himself and Mr Makkar and described him as "a wonderful man" and a "good friend" of him. He wrote: "Just heard the terrible news of Kulmeet Makkar, CEO Producers Guild of India, passing away. What a wonderful man and a good friend. Very sad!"

Before joining Producers Guild Of India, Kulmeet Makkar worked as the CEO at Reliance Entertainment and music label Saregama. He was a part of the entertainment industry for more than three decades.