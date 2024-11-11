Prateik Babbar Reveals He Started Taking Drugs At Age 13: "Had A Different Upbringing, Family Situation Was Complicated"

Son of late actress Smita Patil and actor-politician Raj Babbar, Prateik Babbar opened up about his struggles with drug abuse recently in an interview with Bollywood Bubble. The actor got candid during the chat and shared that he started taking drugs when he was just 13 years old. He also revealed what led him to substance abuse at such a tender age, the misconceptions people have about him, and his journey of sobering up. Prateik also clarified that it was not money and recognition that pushed him into taking drugs, as people often think.

"I just want to say that people think, 'Oh, he entered films, got fame and money, and then started taking drugs.' No, that's not true. My drug use began when I was 13 years old, even before I turned 12. Yes, I was terrified. So, it wasn't because of the film industry," he remarked.

Opening up about the struggles of growing up in a family not conducive to a healthy environment, the actor shared, "Unfortunately, I had a different kind of upbringing, and my family situation was a bit complicated. That's why I started using drugs. It's not that fame and money in films led me to it - I had already started using drugs then."

The Ekk Deewana Tha actor has now sobered up and is working towards a better and healthier life, but he reflected on the toll substance abuse takes on the different aspects of an individual's life. "It did affect me, and still does, especially in relationships. Drugs are associated with trauma, you understand. As long as that trauma isn't released, it will continue to impact relationships and other areas of life. But there comes a time when you have to work to make things better, which I've been doing for many years," he said.

Attributing his growth to his partner, actor Priya Banerjee, the actor lovingly stated, "My fiancée has been helping me improve in many ways. We're helping each other grow, though she doesn't need any improvement - she's perfect! That's life, you know; you have to move on."

Prateik Babbar was earlier married to film producer Sanya Sagar, but they separated in 2020 and had their divorce finalised in 2023. Priya Banerjee and he got engaged earlier this year.

On the work front, Prateik will be next seen in the AR Murugadoss directorial Sikandar, which will also feature Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, and Sathyaraj.



