Prateek Kuhad's Cold/Mess Is On Barack Obama's Favourite Songs Playlist. His Reaction

Singer Prateek Kuhad can't keep calm and why should he? He just found a mention in Former US President Barack Obama's tweet and for all the right reasons. As the year ends, Barack Obama shared his list of favourite songs, movies and TV series on Twitter. Guess what - Prateek's song Cold/Mess, which features actor Jim Sarbh, is also on the list. Retweeting Barack Obama's post, Prateek Kuhad wrote: "This just happened and I don't think I'll sleep tonight. Totally flipping out. I have no idea how Cold/Mess even reached him but thank you Barack Obama. Thank you universe. I didn't think 2019 could've gotten better, but damn was I wrong. What an honour."

Barack Obama, in his tweet wrote: "From hip-hop to country to the Boss, here are my songs of the year. If you're looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there's a track or two in here that does the trick."

Barack Obama also shared his favourite films and TV series lists, which include Waller-Bridges Fleabag season two, Unbelievable and Martin Scorseses The Irishman. The list also comprises Greta Gerwig's Little Women and Parasite, Mati Diop's Atlantics, Jia Zhangke's Ash Is Purest White, drug trade drama Birds Of Passage and the historical drama Transit among many others.

Check out the list here:

Next up are my favorite movies and TV shows of 2019. Of course, there's also American Factory, a film from our own production company, Higher Ground, that was recently shortlisted for an Oscar. Here's the full list: pic.twitter.com/PEcgwotcxm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 29, 2019

Cold/Mess by Prateek Kuhad released in 2018 and the video features Jim Sarbh, Zoya Hussain. Check out the video here:

Prateek Kuhad released his debut album In Tokens And Charms in 2015. The singer also collaborated with the makers of Baar Baar Dekho for the track Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.