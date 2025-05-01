Pope Francis's Final Interview To Feature In Martin Scorsese's <i>Aldeas - A New Story</i>

Martin Scorsese is producing a new documentary that will include the late Pope Francis' last on-camera interview.

The film, Aldeas - A New Story, is co-produced by Aldeas Scholas Films, the production company of Pope Francis' international non-profit organisation Scholas Occurrentes, founded in 2013 to focus on youth worldwide.

The documentary will follow the creation of several short films through a cinema program called Aldeas, highlighting Pope Francis' dedication to community building and creativity as "not only a means of expression but a path to hope and transformation," according to a media release per CNN.

"Through hands-on workshops, communities from around the globe will create scripted short films that celebrate their unique identities, histories, and values," the release stated. It added, "The behind-the-scenes stories of these shorts will be interwoven with previously unseen conversations between Pope Francis and Scorsese."

Before his death earlier this month, Pope Francis commented on the project, saying, "'Aldeas' is an extremely poetic and very constructive project because it goes to the roots of what human life is, human sociability, human conflicts... the essence of a life's journey."

Scorsese shared, "Now, more than ever, we need to talk to each other, listen to one another cross-culturally. One of the best ways to accomplish this is by sharing the stories of who we are, reflected from our personal lives and experiences."

"It helps us understand and value how each of us sees the world," he added.

The Oscar-winning director noted that it was "important" to Pope Francis for people worldwide "to exchange ideas with respect while also preserving their cultural identity, and cinema is the best medium to do that."

Aldeas Scholas Films was "inspired by the belief that 'it takes a whole village to educate a child,'" and works to implement key aspects of Francis' papacy, particularly outreach to marginalised communities and fostering unity during divisive times, according to the media release.

Indonesia, The Gambia and Italy are among participating countries, with the short films eventually premiering in new local cinemas that will serve as "lasting hubs for cultural expression and education."

No release date has been announced for the documentary.

Tens of thousands of mourners, including numerous dignitaries, gathered at the Vatican on Saturday for Pope Francis' funeral.

According to CNN, the Vatican announced that cardinals have scheduled May 7 as the date to begin conclave and elect a new leader for the world's 1.4 billion Catholics.