Pic Of The Day: Aamir Khan, Girlfriend Gauri Spratt With Shikhar Dhawan And His Rumoured Girlfriend Sophie Shine

Aamir Khan and his girlfriend Gauri Spratt spent a beautiful evening in the company of cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and his rumoured girlfriend Sophie Shine. Sophie shared the picture on her Instagram Stories. The couples were joined by Aamir Khan's son Junaid. In the picture, all four of them can be seen sporting their bright smiles for the camera. While Aamir and Gauri were dressed in their casual best, Sophie rocked an all-black look. She captioned the picture, "Beautiful evening."

Earlier, this week, the couple made their debut appearance together at the Macau International Comedy Festival in China. Aamir arrived at the event hand-in-hand with Gauri. They were dressed in their traditional outfits. They were joined by popular Chinese actors Shen Teng and Ma Li and, later, they posed for the cameras.

During his birthday week, Aamir introduced Gauri to the Indian media and shared details about his relationship. At her meet with the media on March 13, Gauri opened up about what she was looking for in her partner and why she chose Aamir: "I wanted someone who was kind, a gentleman, and just caring," she said. Aamir cheekily responded, "And after all that, you found me?"

Aamir has known Gauri for 25 years though they were not in touch throughout. Only two years ago, the new couple in the town re-connected and fell in love. "I was looking for someone I can be calm with, who gives me peace. And there she was," Aamir shared.

Gauri, who owns a salon in Mumbai, is now working with Aamir Khan's production house.