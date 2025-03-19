Penn Badgley Channels His Inner 'Gossip Girl' In This Crossover With Kristen Bell's <i>Nobody Wants This</i>

Kristen Bell was the iconic voice behind Gossip Girl, that made the show all the more iconic.

For those who have watched it, and those who haven't (spoilers ahead), Penn Badgley who played the role of Dan Humphrey, was the real Gossip Girl. The revelation was made in the final episode, and it was a big surprise considering all through the show, it was Kristen Bell voicing the popular phenomenon.

With YOU's final season dropping on Netflix on April 24, 2025, the streaming platform shared a fun promotional video last evening.

It was the ultimate crossover as Penn Badgley in his character as Joe Goldberg, pulled a classic Gossip Girl narration to depict a scene from the popular series Nobody Wants This. The latter show has Kristen Bell and Adam Brody in the lead, and it was indeed nostalgic for Gossip Girl fans to witness the fun turn of events.

The video begins with Badgley stating, "Hello, Upper East Siders. You know you love me. In the finale of Gossip Girl, it was revealed that the very lovely Kristen Bell was lending her voice to my character, Dan Humphrey, who is the real Gossip Girl—sorry, spoiler alert! I thought I would repay the favour. I'm going to put a little narrative spin on Kristen's show, Nobody Wants This."

Penn narrates the iconic scene from Nobody Wants This where Kristen Bell and Adam Brody's onscreen characters go on an ice-cream date, and then have their first kiss.

Penn continued, "You can't be serious about eating ice cream together. I know the friend zone is usually a cold, dark place suitable for frozen delicacies to bury your feelings in by the shovelful but this is torture."

As the scene continued, he added, "It's tragic, I know, but how can I let you go when I know you might feel the same? Of all the ways to make a woman's knees weak, I would not have expected handling ice cream to be one of them, but seeing you take charge, your eyes piercing into me makes me certain this undeniable connection can't be locked away. Makes me certain that what I want isn't just friends. What I want is Adam Brody."

Netflix cleverly captioned the post, "Nobody wants YOU. Xoxo, joe goldberg."