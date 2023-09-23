Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding Live Updates: Will Priyanka Chopra Arrive Today?

Priyanka at Parineeti-Raghav's engagement (Courtesy: ParineetiChopra)

Actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha will marry in Udaipur this weekend. The bride and groom arrived yesterday to a grand welcome at the airport which was decorated for the ladkiwale, baraatis and guests. The wedding will take place in the Leela Palace while the baraat will travel from the iconic Lake Palace by boat. The bridal party was spotted taking a boat across Lake Pichola to the hotel yesterday. A mehendi ceremony was held yesterday and today's programme includes a haldi and sangeet. Priyanka Chopra, who is Parineeti's cousin, is expected to attend the wedding - however, some reports suggest otherwise - as are Raghav Chadha's AAP colleagues and other political leaders. Also on the guest list are Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra, who has designed the bride's outfits. The pre-wedding festivities began earlier this week in New Delhi. An ardas was held at Raghav's residence followed by a Sufi night at which the guest list included cricketer Harbhajan Singh. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in New Delhi in May. Priyanka flew from Los Angeles to attend.