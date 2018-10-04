Parineeti Chopra And Arjun Kapoor On Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar Controversy: 'Women Should Speak Out'

Tanushree Dutta made her Bollywood debut with in 2005 (Courtesy: iamtanushreeduttaofficial )

Highlights "If they don't speak now, they will forever be suppressed": Parineeti "Keeping quiet is not the solution ever," said Parineeti "This happens everywhere, it's the reality," said Arjun Kapoor

Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy is arguably the most talked about issue at the juncture and the question inevitably cropped up at the song launch event of Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor's upcoming film Namaste England. Speaking on the ongoing battle between the actors, Parineeti Chopra told news agency PTI that actresses who have faced any kind of harassment should come out speak against their harassers. "If there are victims, especially women in the industry, actresses who have faced this, I want every woman to come out and speak. If they don't speak now, they will forever be suppressed. Personally I've never gone through such an experience, if God forbid this happened with me I would have never kept quiet," PTI quoted the actress as saying.

Speaking further on the issue, Parineeti Chopra said that if there is any truth to the allegation made by Tanushree Dutta, everyone will "support" her. "Keeping quiet is not the solution ever. This is something very serious which has happened to someone, if it has happened. I'm not taking sides because I wasn't there. If it has happened, it's the worst thing that can happen to a woman. If we can't feel protected in our industry, country, how can I live, or work? I hope it's untrue but if it has happened then we will all support her, even the men," Parineeti Chopra added.

Arjun Kapoor also spoke his mind on the issue and said that such incidents take place everywhere but when someone has gathered the courage to speak against her harasser, it is most important that people should listen to her before jumping to conclusions. "I have two sisters (Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor) in this industry and two others (Anshula Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor) working elsewhere. I hope every women feels safe. This happens everywhere, it's the reality but one person gathered courage and decided to speak up. We need to understand that it's important to listen first," Arjun Kapoor told PTI.

"She deserves to be heard, before hurling judgements, taking sides, pointing fingers or asking if this will be a movement. You have to understand it first."

Tanushree Dutta has revived a 10-year-old controversy in which she alleged that she was harassed by Nana Patekar on the sets of a 2008 film. She also accused him of aggressive and unwelcome behaviour while shooting for the film, which she later opted out of. Ms. Dutta claimed that Nana Patekar had sent political goon to intimidate her. Nana Patekar has denied Tanushree Dutta allegations and claims that a legal notice has been sent to her that she says she hasn't yet received.

After Tanushree Dutta renewed her decade old accusation over a week ago, she has been receiving support from celebrities from the industry. Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Freida Pinto, Sonam Kapoor, Renuka Shahane and Varun Dhawan added their voices to the swelling chorus of support for Ms Dutta.

Cine And TV Artists' Association on Tuesday stated that the complaint filed by Tanushree Dutta was inappropriately evaluated. "After going through Ms Tanushree Dutta's complaint, which was filed with the then Executive Committee of CINTAA in March 2008, we feel that the decision taken in the Joint Dispute Settlement Committee of CINTAA and IFTPC (then known as AMPTPP) in July 2008 was not appropriate, as the chief grievance of sexual harassment wasn't even addressed," read an excerpt of the statement issued by CINTAA.

A former beauty queen, Tanushree Dutta made her Bollywood debut with Aashiq Banaya Aapne in 2005. She also featured in films like Dhol, Chocolate and Apartment. The former Miss India-Universe is now based in the US.

