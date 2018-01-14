Padmaavat New Trailer Made It's Way To Bigg Boss 11 Grand Finale

Highlights
- The new trailer was aired on Bigg Boss 11 grand finale
- Salman Khan also announced the release date on the show
- Padmaavat is releasing on January 25
Unlike the unabridged trailer, the newer one is more compact and begins with Ratan Rawal Singh's dialogue: "Chinta ko talwar ki nokh pe rakh jo wo Rajput. Reth ki nayo leke samundar se shart lagaye wo Rajput aur jiska sir kate par dhar phir bhi Rajout se ladta rahe, wo Rajput." After glimpses of the Rajput king preparing for war, the battleground and Alauddin Khilji's character, the trailer is rounded off with Rani Padmini saying: "Rajputi kangan mein utnihi dhaar hai jitni Rajputi Talwar mein."
This is how the makers announced Padmaavat's release date:
Get ready to witness the epic tale #Padmaavat on 25th January 2018, in theatres near you. Now also in 3D, Imax 3D, Tamil & Telugu. @RanveerOfficial@deepikapadukone@shahidkapoor@aditiraohydari@Viacom18Movies@Bhansali_Prod@TSeriespic.twitter.com/YjXbgyqaja— Padmaavat (@filmpadmaavat) January 14, 2018
Catch the #Padmaavat trailer on @viacom18 network tonight, starting 9:30 PM!— Padmaavat (@filmpadmaavat) January 14, 2018
Releasing in theatres on 25th January 2018. Now also in 3D, Imax 3D, Tamil & Telugu. #OneViacom18@RanveerOfficial@deepikapadukone@shahidkapoor@aditiraohydari@Viacom18Movies@Bhansali_Prod@TSeriespic.twitter.com/szSsQw4g6I
The new Padmaavat trailer was aired on Bigg Boss 11 indeed but this is what is available on the YouTube channel of Viacom18 Motion Pictures, who is in charge of distributing the film.
Finally arriving on January 25, Padmaavat clashes with Akshay Kumar's PadMan.