Padmaavat New Trailer Made It's Way To Bigg Boss 11 Grand Finale

Highlights The new trailer was aired on Bigg Boss 11 grand finale Salman Khan also announced the release date on the show Padmaavat is releasing on January 25

grand finale had more surprises in store for us that we thought - Salman Khan delighted us with the new trailer of Sanjay Leela Bhansali'son thefinale. The trailer was shown on the show on Sunday night, just a few hours after the release date of the movie was officially announced is now arriving in theatres on January 25, and was previously scheduled for December 1. It appears that the new trailer is actually a rehashed version of the original one with a rearrangement of the sequences which comprised the original trailer released in October last year.casts Deepika Padukone as Chittor's Rani Padmini, Shahid Kapoor as her husband Ratan Rawal Singh and Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji.Unlike the unabridged trailer, the newer one is more compact and begins with Ratan Rawal Singh's dialogue: "." After glimpses of the Rajput king preparing for war, the battleground and Alauddin Khilji's character, the trailer is rounded off with Rani Padmini saying: "."This is how the makers announced's release date:The newtrailer was aired onindeed but this is what is available on the YouTube channel of Viacom18 Motion Pictures, who is in charge of distributing the film., which has recently been cleared by the Censor Board with five modifications, was earlier titled. The release of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie (also starring Shahid Kapoor) was deferred following protests from several Rajput outfits, who objected to the movie alleging that Bhansali has distorted history.Finally arriving on January 25,clashes with Akshay Kumar's