Oscars 2024: Art Director Nitin Chandrakant Desai Honoured In Academy's In Memoriam Segment

At the 96th Academy Awards, the In Memoriam segment honoured several individuals from the entertainment industry who are no more, including art director and producer Nitin Desai, who allegedly died by suicide at 57. Known for his collaboration with filmmakers like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Nitin Desai's contributions to iconic films include Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Bajirao Mastani. His extensive portfolio also included projects with renowned directors such as Rajkumar Hirani and Ashutosh Gowariker, with credits spanning from Once Upon a Time in Mumbai, Munna Bhai MBBS, Dostana, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Mission Kashmir, Josh to Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha. His last film was Ashutosh Gowariker's directorial Panipat.

During the ceremony, Nitin Desai was recognised by his full name, Nitin Chandrakant Desai, with a clip from one of his films playing in the background alongside his photo. The segment also featured other notable figures, including South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun, known for his role in the Oscar-winning film Parasite, who also died by suicide on December 27. The Oscars paid tribute to a diverse array of talents, including Friends star Matthew Perry, singer Harry Belafonte, actor Paul Reubens, Melinda Dillon, Norman Jewison, Piper Laurie, Ryan O'Neal, Julian Sands, Carl Weathers, Treat Williams and Burt Young among others. The emotional In Memoriam segment, accompanied by a performance by Andrea Bocelli and his son Matteo Bocelli along with interpretive dancers, left attendees moved to tears.

The 96th Academy Awards' heartfelt tribute during the In Memoriam segment has sparked an overwhelming response from internet users worldwide. Film critic Anupamaa Chopra expressed her appreciation, stating, "Nitin Desai in the In Memoriam segment - wonderful to have his monumental work recognized internationally." Nitin Desai's inclusion in the segment resonated deeply with them, with film critic Sukanya Verma expressing sorrow over the loss of many favourites while appreciating the acknowledgment of Nitin Desai's legacy.

Director Milap Milan Zaveri, known for his films such as Satyameva Jayate and Marjaavaan, posted on X, "The Oscars remembers Nitin Desai." An internet user stated, "So proud to see Nitin Desai mentioned in The In Memoriam section of the Oscars. Truly one of our greats." While a fan wrote, "Heartening to see Nitin Desai being remembered in the #InMemoriam section of the #Oscars," another one posted on X, "Thank you Academy for featuring Nitin Desai ji in "In Memorium." Take a look at the tweets below:

According to PTI, Nitin Desai was found hanging at the N D Studios in the Karjat area of Raigad, located about 50 km from Mumbai, the police said, adding they were investigating the case from all angles. According to the report, his death indicated financial struggles, with his studio facing challenges such as a fire incident and creditors attempting to take possession due to unpaid debts.