On Kajal Aggarwal's Workout Post, Sister Nisha Drops This Comment

Kajal Aggarwal's latest Instagram post will give you fitness goals. The 35-year-old actress, on Friday, posted a stunning photo of herself in her workout outfit and sent her fans into a tizzy. Kajal Aggarwal looks pretty in a white sports bra and white tights, which she paired with white sports shoes. She let her hair loose. Sharing the photo, Kajal Aggarwal wrote: "You live. You learn. You upgrade." Reacting to her photo, her sister and actress Nisha Aggarwal commented: "So hot." Many fans also dropped comments comprising fire and red heart icons. Take a look:

This year during the lockdown, Kajal Aggarwal took up knitting because it helps her with her "mental well-being." In one of her Instagram posts earlier, she wrote: "KNIT. PRAY. LOVE. While the situation is very grim, there is a general feeling of helplessness and anxiety around us. It is very important to focus and apply our minds to something, it can be anything- The idea is to feel purposeful/ creative and establish a sense of usefulness, productivity and achievement. I have taken up knitting very recently and it helps me relax, it helps with mental well-being! I believe the act of creating something for others is truly therapeutic!"

Kajal Aggarwal is known for her performances in films like Arya 2, Singham, Special 26, Khaidi No 150 and Magadheera. Her upcoming projects include Mumbai Saga, Acharya, Mosagallu, Hey Sinamika, Paris Paris and Kamal Haasan's Indian 2.

The actress married Gautam, an entrepreneur, in October 2020.