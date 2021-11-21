Oh, Nothing. Just Shilpa Shetty And Son Viaan 'Masking And Basking In Some Sunday Vibes'

Shilpa Shetty shared this photo. (Image courtesy: theshilpashetty)

Shilpa Shetty is one of the coolest moms in B-town and there is ample proof of this on her social media timeline. The actress and reality show judge loves spending time with her children. In fact, Shilpa Shetty began her Sunday in the company of her son, Viaan Raj Kundra. And what was the mother-son duo up to? Some “masking and basking”. Yes! The actress shared a photo of the two pouting for the camera with some face mask on and matching headbands. Sharing the goofy image, Shilpa Shetty wrote, “Masking and basking in some Sunday vibes with my sonshine.”

Fans could not stop gushing about the pun-filled caption and the rocking mother-son duo. Director-writer Tahira Kashyap wrote, “He is such a carbon copy of you.”

See the image here:

Recently, on the occasion of Children's Day too, we saw Shilpa Shetty spending some quality time with her son, Viaan Raj Kundra. The actress and her son were seen playing with a slime-based toy in the clip shared on social media. The actress wrote in the caption, “Always keep the child in you alive! Happy Children's Day.”

On the occasion of Bhai Dooj, this year, Shilpa Shetty shared a video of her children, Viaan Raj Kundra and Samisha Kundra. The siblings are seen twinning in red and white outfits and playing together. The clip shows Viaan carrying his baby sister in his arms and hugging her. “The bond between siblings can never be explained, but it always leaves me amazed! Touchwood,” she wrote adding, “A very happy Bhai Dooj to all of you, from Samisha and her paaji, Viaan-Raj.”

Here's another video of Shilpa Shetty with her adorable children offering prayers on an auspicious occasion. Sharing the video, Shilpa Shetty wrote, “My Monday motivation… my kids and faith. Some things can't just be passed down to the next generation without them witnessing us doing it. It's important to me that my kids grow up with the same values and traditions that our parents inculcated in us…”

Read the complete note here:

Shilpa Shetty has been married to businessman Raj Kundra since 2009. On the work front, Shilpa Shetty was last seen in Priyadarshan's comedy-drama Hungama 2.