Inside Nimrat Kaur's Spiritual Trip To Prayagraj

Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur recently embarked on a spiritual journey to the Mahakumbh.

The Sky Force actress took to Instagram handle to offer a glimpse into her unique experience. She shared vibrant snapshots, including moments from the rituals and the picturesque journey. Through photos and videos, Nimrat beautifully captured the energy of Mahakumbh, including an impactful clip of the aarti and the profound aura that surrounds the place. In one of the videos, Nimrat is seen performing the aarti, fully immersed in the spiritual experience. One of the photos shows her posing against the backdrop of the vibrant surroundings, capturing the essence of the place.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Airlift actress was recently seen in the patriotic action thriller Sky Force, where she shared screen space with Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, and Sara Ali Khan.

Nimrat portrayed Akshay's on-screen wife in the action thriller. Interestingly, the Dasvi actress treated her house help and their children to a special screening of the film. She shared the heartwarming experience on social media, posting adorable photos of them enjoying the movie together.

Nimrat will be next seen in the upcoming political thriller Section 84, where she will be seen alongside Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Diana Penty. She was last seen in the film Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video, where she played the role of Bela Barot.

Directed by Mikhil Musale, this mystery thriller also featured Radhika Madan, Bhagyashree, and Subodh Bhave.

For the unversed, the 42-year-old actress started her career as a model before transitioning to theater. After making brief appearances in a few films, Kaur gained recognition with her role in Anurag Kashyap's production Peddlers (2012). She later rose to fame with her breakthrough performance in the critically acclaimed drama The Lunchbox.

