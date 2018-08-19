Nick Jonas Posts Photo With Priyanka Chopra And Parents At Engagement Party

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas with his parents at the engagement party (Courtesy nickjonas)

Highlights Nick shared a video on his Instagram story featuring Priyanka Chopra Alia Bhatt and Parineeti Chopra also attended the party Priyanka and Nick confirmed their engagement with a loved-up Instagram po

Priyanka Chopra's fiancé Nick Jonas has shared moments from their engagement party in a Mumbai hotel last night on his Instagram stories - a video in which he nods along as Priyanka and her friend VJ-actress Anusha Dandekar dance, a photo of the couple with his parents Denise and Kevin Jonas Sr, and a picture of Priyanka's 'Bade Papa' with 'Papa Jonas.' Actress Alia Bhatt also shared a picture from inside the party with Priyanka, Nick, Priyanka's cousin Parineeti Chopra and Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma. The party last night was preceded by a traditional roka ceremony in the day - Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are believed to have gotten engaged on her birthday last month.

See Nick Jonas' posts:

Here's what Alia Bhatt posted:

ALL HEART Congratulations you guys A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on Aug 18, 2018 at 8:36pm PDT

Priyanka Chopra's cousin Parineeti Chopra also shared a photo on social media.

As is obvious from the casual outfits, the party last night was a relatively relaxed affair, although the Ambanis - Mukesh, Nita and their daughter Isha - showed up looking more glam than most guests. Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra and Denise Jonas were in sarees. The guest list also included Priyanka's Bajirao Mastani director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Vishal Bhardwaj, who directed her in 7 Khoon Maaf and Kaminey and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur. See pictures below.



Alia Bhatt at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' engagement party

The Ambani's at the engagement party

Vishal Bhardwaj at the engagement party

Aayush Sharma at the engagement party

Priyanka and Nick were dressed in traditional Indian outfits at the roka earlier in the day. After the ceremony, both shared posts on Instagram announcing the engagement. Priyanka also posted pictures from the ceremony.

Advertisement

Guests at the roka included Priyanka's cousin Parineeti and Arpita Khan Sharma. Many celebrities, Parineeti included, posted wishes for the newly-engaged couple on social media. Nick Jonas' brother Joe Jonas welcomed Priyanka to the family with an Instagram post.

No wedding date has been revealed but unconfirmed reports suggest Priyanka and Nick might be getting married in October in Los Angeles.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas went to the Met Gala together last year but supposedly didn't date till this year. Nick is believed to have proposed to Priyanka with a Tiffany ring in London on her birthday, July 18.