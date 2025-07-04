NDTV Exclusive: Inside India's First Dolby Cinema In Pune

Dolby Laboratories announced the launch of India's first Dolby Cinema at City Pride multiplex in Kharadi, Pune on July 3, 2025.

Dolby Cinema is a state of the art, premium movie-going experience where viewers are treated to cinema in a highly immersive & distraction-free environment. Pune's City Pride Multiplex is the first of many that Dolby will gradually roll out all over India. Talks are already going on to bring similar experiences to Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Trichy, Kochi & Ulikal next.

Dolby Cinema is the combination of Dolby's proprietary audio & visual technologies, Dolby Atmos & Dolby Vision. Dolby Atmos is Dolby's premium audio technology whereby creators and filmmakers can treat audio sources in their scene as objects around the viewer & place them spatially, thereby allowing a level of creative flexibility that makes their content sonically immersive.

Sharath Nair

Dolby Vision unlocks the full potential of HDR technology by dynamically optimizing the image quality based on the user's service, device, and platform to deliver mesmerizing visuals every time. In a Dolby Vision optimised theatre, viewers are treated to dual 4K Laser Projection systems that offer individual pixel-level clarity, extended dynamic range with billions of colours and an almost infinite contrast range with true blacks and true whites becoming easily distinguishable in the same frame, thereby allowing darker scenes to come alive and feel as close to real life as artistically possible.

At the City Pride auditorium in Kharadi, Pune, these two technologies come together with the help of Dolby's Design aesthetics to turn a 310-seater hall into an experience. The auditorium is completely treated in black with blue guiding lights, so all eyes automatically focus on the screen. Black cloth interiors also absorb all light spills so there are no hot zones visible inside the theater and with all the speakers hidden as well, one soon loses oneself to the story being told on the screen, guided by the creator.

Sharath Nair

Present at the launch were Friedrich Deininger, Sr Director Cinema and Partner Management EMEA and India Dolby & Pushkaraj Chaphalkar, Partner, City Pride Multiplexes and both emphasised on the use of premium technologies to make cinema-going an immersive experience for viewers, where the environment becomes so life-like, every scene feels real and powerful, every detail becomes lifelike that it transports the viewers into the heart of the story, leaving them wanting for more.

Dolby Cinemas at Kharadi, Pune is open to public starting July 4 with titles like Jurassic World Rebirth that are already generating great buzz amongst moviegoers, adding to the list of over 740 theatrical features confirmed to be released in Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos globally.