Viral Pics: Nayanthara Spotted In Malaysia - She's There For This Reason

Nayanthara, who made a blockbuster Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, was spotted at the Malaysian airport on Saturday. Her travel buddies: husband Vignesh Shivan and their sons — Uyir RudroNeel and Ulag Daiwik. Several pictures and videos of the power couple at the airport have surfaced online. In a montage shared by a fan page on X (formerly Twitter), Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, dressed in all-black attire, are making their way to the cars. They also posed with fans for selfies. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are in Kuala Lumpur for the launch of their skincare brand 9 SKIN. They have collaborated with Singaporean entrepreneur Daisy Morgan for the business venture. As per the text attached to the post, the launch event will take place on September 29.

Earlier this month, Nayanthara dropped a teaser post for her skincare brand, 9 SKIN, on Instagram. Sharing a picture of herself in a satin dress, the actress wrote, “We are all about transforming your skin with self-love and clean ingredients. Stay tuned for more details!”

In a follow-up post, Nayanthara spoke about her labour of love and dropped some details about the brand. She said, “Today, we are extremely thrilled to reveal six years of relentless effort and love. We've poured our hearts into curating products that are as unique as you are, with formulas that are backed by nature and modern science with nanotechnology and designed to elevate your self-care routine. Join us on this self-love journey and say hello to healthier, glowing skin! We introduce 9 SKIN. The labour of Self-love you deserve is now brewing to be discovered. Because we believe Self-love is all we need. The 9 SKIN journey begins on the 29th of September, 2023.”

Nayanthara and Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan was released on September 7. The Atlee film has been smashing box office records. After minting Rs 13 crore on its third Saturday, Jawan's total collection (Indian box office) stands at Rs 546.58 crore, reported Sacnilk.

Apart from Nayanthara and SRK, the film also features Vijay Sethupathi, Sanjay Dutt and Deepika Padukone (special appearance).