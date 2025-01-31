Advertisement

Naseeruddin Shah Slams Hindi Films Celebrating Hypermasculinity: "Scary And Terryfying"

"Don't know if it's fantasies of our society," commented Naseeruddin Shah

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Naseeruddin Shah Slams Hindi Films Celebrating Hypermasculinity: "Scary And Terryfying"
Naseeruddin Shah shared this image
New Delhi:

Film veteran Naseeruddin Shah slammed Hindi films celebrating "hyper masculinity" and "debasing women", released in recent time, at the Kerala Literature Festival. The actor had a conversation with actor Parvathy at the film festival.

When Parvathy asked Naseeruddin Shah about the "implosion of insecure hyper masculinity" in mainstream films, he quickly replied that the success of such "sickening" films actually showcases the state of society we are living in.

In recent times, films like Animal, Pushpa 2 had major box office success though the films were slammed for their take on masculinity.

"I don't know if it's a reflection of our society or if it is a reflection of the fantasies of our society," Naseeruddin Shah added.

"I think the films which feed into the secret fantasies of men, who in their heart of hearts, look down on women, these are being fed and it's actually very scary to see how much approval such films get from the common viewer. It's very terrifying and it does explain the horrendous things that happen to women in a lot of places in our country, " Naseeruddin Shah said at the film festival.

Naseeruddin Shah also admitted at the event that he did a few films for money only. "I have also done some movies which I did only for the money, that's the simple truth. I don't think that one needs to ashamed of working for money, I mean what do we all do? But those are jobs I regret. Fortunately, people don't remember the bad work you did. 

"As an actor, they only remember the good things you did," he said.

Naseeruddin Shah was last seen in Sonu Sood's Fateh.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Naseeruddin Shah, Animal, Bollywood Films
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com