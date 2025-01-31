Naseeruddin Shah Slams Hindi Films Celebrating Hypermasculinity: "Scary And Terryfying"

Film veteran Naseeruddin Shah slammed Hindi films celebrating "hyper masculinity" and "debasing women", released in recent time, at the Kerala Literature Festival. The actor had a conversation with actor Parvathy at the film festival.

When Parvathy asked Naseeruddin Shah about the "implosion of insecure hyper masculinity" in mainstream films, he quickly replied that the success of such "sickening" films actually showcases the state of society we are living in.

In recent times, films like Animal, Pushpa 2 had major box office success though the films were slammed for their take on masculinity.

"I don't know if it's a reflection of our society or if it is a reflection of the fantasies of our society," Naseeruddin Shah added.



"I think the films which feed into the secret fantasies of men, who in their heart of hearts, look down on women, these are being fed and it's actually very scary to see how much approval such films get from the common viewer. It's very terrifying and it does explain the horrendous things that happen to women in a lot of places in our country, " Naseeruddin Shah said at the film festival.

Naseeruddin Shah also admitted at the event that he did a few films for money only. "I have also done some movies which I did only for the money, that's the simple truth. I don't think that one needs to ashamed of working for money, I mean what do we all do? But those are jobs I regret. Fortunately, people don't remember the bad work you did.

"As an actor, they only remember the good things you did," he said.

Naseeruddin Shah was last seen in Sonu Sood's Fateh.