Mush Alert: Farhan Akhtar's Birthday Post For Wife Shibani Dandekar Is Everything

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: faroutakhtar )

Farhan Akhtar is a doting husband and his birthday wish for his wife Shibani Dandekar will further prove it. Shibani Dandekar rang on her 43rd birthday on Sunday with wishes from her friends and family. However, her husband Farhan's post trumps everything else. On Sunday, the Don director shared a candid picture of himself and his wife Shibani in which the two can be seen laughing on the street alongside a beautiful birthday message. Farhan's post read, "Happy birthday partner .. may life give you all you want and more .. may you always have reasons to smile .. (but enough about me) .. love you loads. Have the best year yet." "I love you so much. Thank you for the best gift in the world! you," replied birthday girl Shibani Dandekar.

Take a look at the beautiful post below:

Last month, Shibani Dandekar posted a romantic picture with Farhan Akhtar on her Instagram. The picture is a close-up of Shibani and Farhan where both of them are flashing their brightest smiles. Shibani wrote in the caption "All we need...." tagged Farhan Akhtar and dropped a heart emoji at the end of her post. Rhea Chakraborty, Karishma Tanna, and Deanne Panday dropped heart emojis on Shibani's post.

Take a look at the picture here:

Shibani's post was actually in continuation with Farhan Akhtar's post from a day earlier. Farhan Akhtar posted a selfie with Shibani on his Instagram feed and wrote a poem. Farhan wrote, "All we need is you & I /an empty street /a clear blue sky /a gentle breeze/ some swaying trees/ hands held together/ conversation forever/ That's all we need/That's all we need." On Farhan's post, Shibani wrote, "Conversation forever???!!! You and me Foo #allweneed." Shibani's sisters Anusha Dandekar and Amrita Arora posted love emojis on the post.

Take a look at Farhan Akhtar's post here:

A few months ago, Shibani Dandekar had accompanied her husband Farhan Akhtar to his daughter Shakya's graduation in the UK. Sharing a full-house picture, Farhan Akhtar wrote, "Congratulations to our graduate, Shakya .. such a proud moment to be there as a family and celebrate your achievement. Onwards and upwards .. the world is yours."

Shibani Dandekar was last seen in the second season of Made In Heaven. On the work front, Farhan is supposed to direct Jee Le Zaara. Farhan announced the project on the occasion of his first directorial Dil Chahta Hai completed two decades ago. However, the movie has not gone to the floors yet.