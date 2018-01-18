Monalisa And Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, Who Married On Bigg Boss 10, Are Celebrating First Anniversary In Dubai

Bigg Boss 10 contestant Monalisa married her boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on the show

Written by | Updated: January 18, 2018 12:40 IST
Monalisa and Vikrant Singh Rajpoot in Dubai (Image courtesy: aslimonalisa)

  1. They went for the desert safari and also to Burj Khalifa
  2. Vikrant appeared on Bigg Boss 10 briefly
  3. Monalisa and Vikrant got married according to Hindu rituals
Bigg Boss 10 contestant Monalisa, who married her boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on the show, is celebrating her first wedding anniversary in Dubai. Monalisa and Vikrant have shared several pictures on Instagram, revealing details about their trip. The couple's travel itinerary includes a desert safari, trip to the famous Burj Khalifa and shopping in the Dubai mall. "A wedding anniversary is a celebration of love, trust, partnership, tolerance and tenacity," Monalisa captioned a post with Vikrant, adding hashtags like, "Love being with you," and "Celebration time." Monalisa, whose real name is Antara Biswas, married Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on Bigg Boss 10 last January. Vikrant appeared on the show for a brief period of time.

Inside Monalisa and Vikrant's anniversary-special Dubai album.
 
 

Us .... #celebration #time #feelingloved #sohappy #dubailifestyle #travellover

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on


 

 

 


Monalisa and Vikrant got married according to Hindu rituals on Bigg Boss 10. The festivities included a haldi ceremony, followed by sangeet and finally the wedding. Her co-contestants were divided into the ladkiwale and ladkewale. It was alleged that Monalisa and Vikrant's wedding was just a publicity stunt for TRP's.

However, Monalisa dismissed the reports and told new agency PTI, "I am doing good in Bhojpuri films. People do know me and after taking part in Bigg Boss, more people started to know more about me. I don't need to get married for publicity. We were in a relationship for eight years and were planning to get married. It was heart-warming. It is sad when people think it is a publicity stunt."

Check out these pictures of Monalisa and Vikrant's wedding celebrations.
 
Monalisa and Vikrant married on Bigg Boss 10

Monalisa and Vikrant in Bigg Boss 10

 
The couple also featured together on the dance reality show Nach Baliye 8. Apart from Bhojpuri films, Monalisa has appeared in Bengali, Tamil and Telugu films. Vikrant is also an actor. They went to Malaysia for their honeymoon.


