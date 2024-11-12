Miss Universe Contestant Expelled Over Unauthorised Visit To Boyfriend's Hotel Room

Italy Mora, the Miss Universe contestant representing Panama, has been disqualified just days before the competition's grand finale due to a personal scandal. The official reason for her dismissal hasn't been disclosed, but rumours suggest it's related to an unauthorised visit to her boyfriend's hotel room, the New York Post reported. According to reports, Ms Mora allegedly joined her boyfriend, Juan Abadia, in his separate hotel room in Mexico without permission from the organisers.

However, she has disputed the rumours, claiming she was expelled after an argument with Cesar Anel Rodriguez, the director of Miss Universe Panama over the event's lack of organisation, and her boyfriend was present during the exchange. The dispute escalated after Mr Abadia disclosed he covered her expenses, including a $7,000 Carolina Herrera dress, due to the organisation's alleged neglect.

"Cesar said he didn't have the money to cover the hotel or makeup costs," Ms Mora revealed.

The final straw came when pageant staff discovered Ms Mora with Mr Abadía, sparking allegations of an unauthorised visit to his hotel room.

Despite her efforts to plead her case with pageant officials, the decision was final. Ms Mora confirmed her departure, expressing disappointment and noting that she complied with directions without foreseeing the consequences. "There's a lot of speculation that needs to be cleared up because it's impacting my reputation, and emotionally, it's been difficult. If I weren't with my boyfriend, I'd be struggling even more," said Ms Mora.

The Miss Universe organization has declined to overturn their ruling, and Panama won't have a replacement contestant. The pageant management team said she had been subjected to an "exhaustive evaluation by our disciplinary commission" over the purported "personal error."

Miss Universe representatives also addressed her dismissal in a statement. "It is important to note that we made this decision with the utmost respect for all parties involved. Our number one priority remains the welfare and transparency for all of our candidates, who exemplify diversity, talent and dedication," they wrote.

The 19-year-old beauty queen was all set to compete among 130 international delegates at the Miss Universe competition in Mexico City on November 16. Following the disqualification, the Miss Panama Organization shared a statement claiming they arranged her return to Panama.