Mirzapur Actor Brahma Mishra Dies; 'Hearts Broken,' Write Co-Stars Ali Fazal, Divyenndu

A throwback of Brahma Mishra. (courtesy: alifazal)

Highlights Brahma Mishra was found dead at home in Mumbai

He played the role of Lalit in the web-series

The cause of death is unknown

The Mirzapur family has lost one of its members. Actor Brahma Mishra, best-known as Lalit from the web-series, was found dead at home in Mumbai say police, reports news agency ANI. The cause of death is unknown and there are no other details officially available. Tributes to Mr Mishra from his colleagues have flooded social media. Ali Fazal, who stars in Mirzapur as Guddu, wrote in a post: "Hearts broken today, yet again. Brahma, take care, saathi." Mirzapur star Divyenndu, whose character Munna Bhaiya shared a close relationship with Brahma Mishra's Lalit, wrote: "RIP Brahma Mishra. Our Lalit is no more. Let's pray for him everyone." Cast member Shriya Pilgaonkar commented, "Heartbreaking." Shweta Tripathi Sharma, who also stars in Mirzapur, left folded hands emojis in the comments thread.

See Ali Fazal's post for Brahma Mishra here:

See Divyenndu's post here - Lalit, the character Mr Mishra played in Mirzapur, is the right-hand man of gangster Munna Bhaiya, played by Divyenndu:

Shweta Tripathi Sharma also shared an Instagram story, writing: "RIP Brahma, very lucky to have known and worked with you."

Screenshot of Shweta Tripathi Sharma's Instagram story.

"He brought a smile to a million faces. He will be missed. RIP Brahma Mishra," wrote Mirzapur director Gurmmeet Singh.

Excel Movies, which produces Mirzapur, wrote in a tribute post: "We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Brahma Swaroop Mishra. Our condolences are with his family and friends. May he rest in peace."

In addition to the blockbuster Mirzapur, Brahma Mishra appeared in several films. These include Akshay Kumar's Kesari, Badrinath Ki Dulhania starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, and Ayushmann Khurrana's Hawaizaada.