Mira Rajput's Travel Checklist Includes Visiting An Art Gallery - Read Her Post

Image instagrammed by Mira. (Courtesy: MiraRajput)

Mira Rajput, who is known to be an avid traveller, shared a thought-provoking post on her Instagram on Wednesday. Mira Rajput visited an art gallery during one of her travels and shared pictures from there. Mira has made it a point that she will put "something that doesn't involve buying, acquiring or portraying, but just being" on her travel check list. Mira shared two images. In one of the pictures, she is looking at the portraits at the gallery. In the other, she's smiling at the camera. Mira wrote in the caption, "I love strolling through art galleries while travelling.. something about engaging in an activity that doesn't involve eating or shopping but simply enjoying time & another's creativity and thinking."

She continued, "Despite holidays being about relaxing (for most), we've all made checklists of where to eat, what to buy, where to go and more importantly which spot is most instagrammable. Guilty myself - but one thing that I've put on that checklist now is to do something that doesn't involve buying, acquiring or portraying, but just being."

Take a look at her post here:

Mira loves to post from her travel buckets. She shared a picture of herself riding a bicycle as one of her Instagram entries. Borrowing the famous line of a Hindi song, she captioned the post, "Main chali main chali." Take a look at her post here:

A few days back, Mira shared a collage of pictures, in which she can be seen sporting hats of different colours and shapes. "Wearing many hats.. or the same hat, many times," wrote Mira in the caption.

Take a look at her post here:

For the last few days, Shahid and Mira were busy at Ruhaan Kapoor's wedding. Veteran actors Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak's son Ruhaan Kapoor married Manukriti Pahwa (daughter of actors Seema and Manoj Pahwa) in an intimate ceremony recently. Manukriti Pahwa shared an inside picture from the festivities on her Instagram profile and it features Supriya Pathak, Pankaj Kapur, Sanah Kapur, Seema Pahwa, Mayank Pahwa and Manoj Pahwa. Ruhaan's brother Shahid Kapoor attended the festivities with wife Mira Rajput and their kids Misha and Zain. Sharing the picture, Manukriti wrote, "Had the most perfect day, with the most perfect family ever! 28.08.2023. Will always be the most special."

Take a look at the post here:

Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput in July in 2015. Their daughter Misha was born a year later in August. Shahid and Mira are also parents to a son named Zain, who they welcomed in the year 2018.