Celebrity Surprise: Mindy Kaling Reveals Birth of Third Baby This Year

Actor-comic Mindy Kaling says she quietly welcomed her third child in February. The writer, behind popular shows such as The Mindy Project and Never Have I Ever, made the announcement on her 45th birthday on Monday. In an Instagram post, Kaling said she gave birth to a baby girl, named Anne, earlier this year. "In late February I gave birth to my daughter, Anne. She's the best birthday present I could've ever imagined. When things are hard, whenever I veer towards cynicism, my three kids are such a great reminder of the pure joy in my life.

"I'm so lucky I live in a place where I could do this by myself, on my own timeline. Thanks for all the birthday wishes!" she wrote in a series of pictures with her children and of hers showing off her baby bump.

Kaling has two other children: a six-year-old daughter and three-year-old son. She has never revealed the identity of the father of her children.

