Crazy Viral: Millie Bobby Brown Is in Her 'Wifey' Era. See Post

Stranger Things actor Millie Bobby Brown confirmed her secret marriage to Jake Bongiovi, 22, son of legendary musician Jon Bon Jovi. Millie, on Monday, shared a series of pictures from her fun day at Universal Orlando. Along with the pictures, the Stranger Things star added a caption that read, "who wants to go to @universalorlando ??? ussssssssss." In the pictures, the two can be seen having fun with their friends and even winning a giant stuffed giraffe.

The newly married couple had fun at the theme park. The actress can be seen wearing shorts with 'wifey' written on them and a cap saying 'wife of the party.'

Millie Bobby Brown recently showed off her beautiful new wedding ring in a video.

People magazine confirmed that Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi got married secretly in May, with only close family present, including Jon Bon Jovi and Brown's parents. Their wedding was officiated by Matthew Modine, Brown's co-star in Stranger Things. They plan to have a bigger celebration later this year.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi started dating in June 2021 and have been together ever since.

