Meghan Markle Planning Royal Reunion Bid With UK Visit In July: Report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped away from royal duties in 2020, leading to differences with the rest of the royal family. Now, the couple seem to be keen on rebuilding ties ahead of a potential visit to the UK this summer.



And Meghan Markle has reportedly identified one key member of the royal family to help thaw years of tension - Queen Camilla.



Meghan, who is considering returning to the UK for a visit with Harry, may reach out to the Queen during the trip, International Business Times reported. This comes despite Harry's warnings to not trust Camilla, IBT reported.



As of now, Prince Harry will visit Birmingham in July for the Invictus Games. Questions still remain over whether Meghan Markle and the couple's children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, will join him. Harry had earlier spoken of his desire for his kids to reconnect with their British heritage.



Meghan reportedly hopes to use Queen Camilla's public work on domestic abuse as a medium of connection. A source told Radar Online, "Meghan has spent a lot of time looking at the causes Camilla has championed in recent years and one issue that genuinely stood out to her was the Queen's commitment to raising awareness around domestic abuse and supporting survivors.”



The insider said that the 44-year-old feels a personal connection to this issue and believes it is an area with “real common ground and a shared sense of purpose that could form the basis of a meaningful conversation".



The source also added that Meghan Markle had given up rapprochement efforts with Kate Middleton, as of now.



Whether the reconciliation efforts will bear fruit is unclear. As per IBT, Prince Harry remains skeptical of the Suits alum's plans concerning Queen Camilla.



Not just that, revelations from a recent book may dampen efforts for a reconciliation. In March, author Tom Bower said in a new biography about Prince Harry that Queen Camilla had allegedly remarked he had been brainwashed by Meghan Markle.



Bower claimed that Prince William and Kate Middleton were alarmed by the former actor's impact on Harry and regarded her as a threat.



While the royal family had not commented on the allegations, Prince Harry's spokesperson had slammed Bower, adding that his remarks had “long crossed the line from criticism into fixation.”



With details still unclear about Harry's visit and whether his family would join him, chances of a reconciliation with the royal family seem slim.