This Marvel’s Wolverine Actor Confirms His Role In GTA 6

Grand Theft Auto 6 or GTA 6 is finally expected to be launched later this year after multiple delays. But ahead of its release, a handful of actors are spilling the beans about their involvement in one of the most ambitious games.

Rumour has it that the new GTA 6 game has a character, and we have some information about the actor playing it.

It is none other than actor Brett Gipson, who plays Sabretooth in Marvel's Wolverine. As first spotted by mp1st, the actor has listed Grand Theft Auto 6 on his résumé.

The résumé states he will be playing a supporting role as “Ellis” in Rockstar's Vice City-based title, but no other details have been confirmed. It's unclear how big his role will be, will Brett be a significant supporting character or just simply involved with side missions.

Although the focus has been primarily on the game's two protagonists, Jason and Lucia, Rockstar has shone a light on a few supporting characters, including Jason's friend, Cal Hampton, and his boss, Brian Heder.

Who Else Revealed Their Role In GTA 6?

Gipson isn't the only actor to reveal they're in GTA 6. Actors like Katie Burke, Ignacio Navarro, and Massi Furlan have all disclosed their part in the highly anticipated game.

Some of these appear to be background characters like random NPCs, while others are withholding their exact roles. However, identities for the main Grand Theft Auto VI cast still have not been officially confirmed by Rockstar.

What We Know About GTA 6?

Grand Theft Auto 6 is all set to be released on November 19 for Xbox Series X|S and PS5. Pre-orders will open later this week, with some fans believing a third trailer may drop at the same time.

Last week, Rockstar also unveiled the official cover art for GTA 6. It signaled that the game is indeed releasing on time this November.

Brett Gipson's Upcoming Front

Most recently, he played major parts in Borderlands 4 and the Stranger Things: Tales from '85 show.

Gipson has a big year coming up, with multiple projects piled up on his plate. Besides GTA 6, he will be playing Sabretooth in Insomniac Games and Marvel's Wolverine.