Manoj Kumar Dies At 87: Tributes From Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar And Others

Film veteran Manoj Kumar died at 87 in Mumbai due to heart-related complications in the early hours of Friday. He was looked up to as the poster boy of patriotism during the 60s and 70s. Tributes and emotional messages are pouring in for the film veteran on social media. Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Hansal Mehta, Madhur Bhandarkar, Farhan Akhtar shared fond memories of the actor.

Akshay Kumar wrote in his X post that he learnt patriotism from him. Akshay Kumar wrote, "I grew up learning from him that there's no emotion like love and pride for our country. And if we actors won't take the lead in showing this emotion, who will? Such a fine person, and one of the biggest assets of our fraternity. RIP Manoj Sir. Om Shanti."

Ajay Devgn recalled how Manoj Kumar gave his father Veeru Devgan his very first break.

He wrote, "Manoj Kumar ji was not just a cinematic icon - he was a personal milestone in my family's journey. He gave my father, Veeru Devgan, his very first break as an action director in Roti Kapda Aur Makaan. From there, their collaboration continued all the way to Kranti, creating moments that are now part of Indian cinema's golden history.

Manoj ji's films - Upkar, Purab Aur Paschim, Shor, Kranti, they weren't just films...they were national emotions. His creative genius, unwavering patriotism, and storytelling depth set a benchmark that very few have matched.

As Indian cinema bids farewell to its Bharat Kumar - a storyteller, a patriot, and a legend. I also wish to say thank you for shaping my father's journey and for inspiring countless storytellers like me.

Your legacy, Manoj ji, is eternal."

Sharing a happy picture of the actor, Farhan Akhtar wrote, "Woh kaun thi, Gumnaam, Shaheed, Upkar, Purab aur Paschim, Kranti.. the list goes on and on .. thank you for the entertainment and for inspiring generations that followed you.RIP Manoj Kumar ji."

Karan Johar wrote on his Instagram Stories, "Today we lost a Hindi cinema Legend... Shri Manoj Kumar...... It took me back to a screening of Kranti I saw as a child... sitting excitedly on the floor with other kids and a packed screening room of filmmaker's and actors and industry giants... this was the ROUGH CUT of the film... a 4 hour long version.... Manojji was sharing his film at such an early stage seeking feedback... seeking opinions for his ambitious motion picture ......the film went on to create history at the box office."

Director Subhash Ghai reminisced the stalwart and wrote, "BYE BYE MANOJ JEE. The legendary film maker of india who influenced patriotism thru his cinema thru his charismatic presentation of poetry songs drama n master craftsmanship of camera movements.

In our generation we were his fans and admired his sense of patriotism and cinematic expression. I personally learnt a lot from him as a film maker and person both. Can't forget how he used to inspire me always after watching my films. Not only we but whole nation will miss u Manojji."

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta wrote, "Manoj Kumar used to be a patient of my grandfather, and I have blurry memories of seeing him at the clinic. Later, like Ashok Kumar, he began practicing Homeopathy. When I met him once, he said warmly, 'Doctor saab ka pota director ban gaya, aur dekho, main doctor ban gaya.'Go well sir."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared the news of the death of the "legendary actor and filmmaker" on social media X (formerly Twitter). Sharing two pictures with the veteran actor, PM Modi wrote, "He was an icon of Indian cinema, who was particularly remembered for his patriotic zeal, which was also reflected in his films. Manoj Ji's works ignited a spirit of national pride and will continue to inspire generations. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti."

Mr Kumar's roles in patriotic films like Upkaar (1967), Purab Aur Pachhim (1970) and Kranti (1981) made him earn the nickname 'Bharat Kumar'. He directed Shor (1972) in which he acted also.

Mr Kumar won the Best Director Award at the Filmfare Awards in 1975 for his movie Roti Kapada Aur Makaan.

Mr Kumar received the title of Padma Shri in 1992, Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 1999, and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2015.