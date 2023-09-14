Manish Malhotra Fixes Rekha's Not-A-Saree On The Red Carpet. Watch

Rekha and Manish Malhotra pictured on the red carpet.

Rekha and red carpets, name a better combination, we'll wait. Last night, Rekha walked the red carpet on the sidelines of an award show, where she was accompanied by couturier Manish Malhotra. As Rekha proceeded to pose for the paparazzi stationed at the venue, the designer fixed her saree's drape. Later, when a paparazzo asked Rekha to pose sans the award. She asked, "Kyun, achcha nahi lag raha (Why, isn't it looking good)?" With or without award, the veteran actress is always a vision.

See photos of Rekha and Manish Malhotra from last night's event here:

Rekha has been serving back-to-back perfect looks throughout the year. A little background for those who require one. Earlier this year, she shared the carpet with Kajol and Nysa Devgan ahead of the fashion showcase at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. Rekha in a neon green Kanjeevaram saree. Need we say more?

In April this year, she brought back a look from her 1988 film Khoon Bhari Maang (read the gypsy style headwraps).

In March this year, Maria Grazia Chiuri, the Creative director of Christian Dior, shared a special post for Rekha. She met the veteran actress in Mumbai for Dior's India-inspired pre-fall fashion show. "I was so touched to meet the iconic Rekha ji last night for the first time. India's most iconic woman and incredible actress. I am so grateful you have joined us last night, it was a true honour," she wrote.

Rekha is best-known for her performances in films such as Umrao Jaan (1981), Khubsoorat (1980), Ghar, Judaai, Mujhe Insaaf Chahiye, Khoon Bhari Maang, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi and Silsila. She was also seen in R Balki-directed Shamitabh, which released in 2015. The actress also featured in a special medley song in the 2018 film Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se.