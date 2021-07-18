Madhavan, Back On Set, Thrills The Internet With New Pic

Madhavan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: actormaddy )

When you think of R Madhavan, the words dapper, handsome and charming are the first things that come to mind. Reminding you why these adjectives work best to describe the talented actor, Madhavan has now shared a photo that is bound to set your heart racing. The photo is question features the actor on set, staring into a mirror looking amazing as always. Sharing the photo, Madhavan wrote, "Mumbai shoot...Feels great to be back of the floors," with a heart and smiling emojis. Fans and followers of the actor soon flocked to the comments section to tell him just how good he looked. Many also left heart emojis in the comment section.

The actor also shared the same image on his Instagram Stories. He, however, did not reveal which project he was working on.

Take a look at the photo here.

The actor often shares images and videos of himself with his family and also posts updates on his work. A while ago, Madhavan shared a video of his wife Sarita Birje teaching underprivileged children in different parts of the country via video conferencing. In the video, Madhavan says, "When your wife teaches poor kids across the country and you feel completely incompetent and useless." In the video, Sarita can be seen sitting at a desk in front of a computer interacting with a child online. He also added the caption, "When the wife makes you feel small," followed by heart emojis.

Recently, the actor went viral on social media after an old commercial featuring him resurfaced. The video that sent the Internet into a meltdown was from a commercial for a car company. Looking dashing as always, the clip of a young Madhavan sent fans in a tizzy, thanks to his accent and looks. The comments on the post shared by an Instagram page dedicated to Bollywood is proof that the actor will remain an eternal heartthrob for many.

Madhavan rose to fame with his roles in films such as Alaipayuthey, Kannathil Muthamittal, Run, Anbe Sivam, Aayutha Ezhuthu, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein and 3 Idiots. The actor will be seen next in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, a film based on the life of scientist and aerospace engineer S. Nambi Narayanan. Madhavan plays the role of Nambi Narayanan in the film. The film also marks Madhavan's directorial debut.