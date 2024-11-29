Lin Laishram's Wish For Husband Randeep Hooda On First Wedding Anniversary Is Everything

Actor Randeep Hooda and his wife Lin Laishram are celebrating their first wedding anniversary today (November 29). The couple got married in Imphal, Manipur, following Meitei rituals in the presence of friends and family. On the special occasion, Lin shared a sweet anniversary wish for her husband on her Instagram Stories. The post featured a shot of both their hands on a piano. The text on the photo read, “Happy 1st anniversary to my classmate from piano lesson.” She also tagged Randeep Hooda in the picture. Take a look:

Randeep Hooda re-shared the post on his Instagram Stories and added two red hearts.

Randeep Hooda recently attended the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2024 in Goa. His directorial debut Swatantrya Veer Savarkar was the opening film of the Indian Panorama section at the event. Expressing his love and admiration for his wife Lin Laishram, Randeep said, “Meri patni Lin mere liye bhagyashali sabit huin hain. Wedding anniversary pat main chhuti lunga maine sabko bol diya hai. [My wife has been lucky for me. I will take a day off on my wedding anniversary (November 29).]

Back in September, the couple visited the Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha. Sharing pictures from their visit, Lin Laishram wrote, “As we say goodbye to Lord Ganesh, let's carry his blessings with us, trusting that he will remove all obstacles in our path. May his departure bring peace, especially to the people of Manipur, and may we all unite to protect and save innocent lives. Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkarya!”

On the work front, Randeep Hooda will next be seen in Jaat alongside Sunny Deol. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory.