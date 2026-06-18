King Charles May Reconcile With Prince Harry During Upcoming UK Visit: Report

A possible reunion between King Charles and Prince Harry may happen, according to reports, with the monarch open to “a reconciliation” with his youngest son and his family. Although their relationship has faced several challenges since Harry stepped away from royal duties in 2020, new reports indicate the father son might unite.

Despite Harry and King Charles's strained relationship, sources suggest the King remains hopeful that family bonds can be repaired. The reunion is possible because Harry, Meghan Markle and their children, Archie and Lilibet, are reportedly planning a visit to the United Kingdom in July. If the trip goes ahead, it'll create an opportunity for family members to spend time together.

Speaking with The Daily Mail, royal expert and biographer Phil Dampier said, “Cynics would say Harry and Meghan feel their star power in the US has diminished and so they need an injection of royal magic. The King wants a reconciliation with his son and wants to see his grandchildren. I think he will want to avoid a public meeting on this trip as it would turn into a circus, but would meet them privately.”

“Whether Queen Camilla is keen to meet is another matter. It wouldn't surprise me if she has some family commitment to go to and avoids them. She will feel she was badly treated in Harry's book Spare. He [Harry] has been making it clear in recent months that he wants a reconciliation with his family, but how genuine that is only he knows. Harry's aim is to get him along to the Invictus Games as guest of honour next year.”

According to Dampier, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet's UK visit suggests that the family feels comfortable with the security arrangements. He believes they may have received some form of reassurance regarding their protection while in the country.

Royal commentator Richard Palmer added that some people within the royal household are still cautious about Prince Harry and Meghan.

According to him, there are concerns if the couple can be trusted after they shared private details about the Royal Family in interviews, documentaries and Harry's memoir following their exit from royal duties.