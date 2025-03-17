Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Oscar Buzz For <i>Emergency</i>: "America Can Keep Their Silly Award"

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency recently made its digital premiere on Netflix. The period political drama, which marks the actress' solo directorial debut, has been garnering positive reviews from streaming audiences.

On Sunday, the actress took to Instagram Stories to address fan appreciation. When one viewer suggested the film should be India's Oscar entry, she reposted the message with a pointed response: "But America wouldn't like to acknowledge its real face, how they bully, suppress and arm twist developing nations. It's been exposed in #emergency. They can keep their silly Oscar. We have National Awards."

The film depicts a significant moment during the 1971 India-Pakistan War when Indira Gandhi, portrayed by Ranaut, visits US President Richard Nixon at the White House seeking assurance that America would not aid Pakistan.

The scene shows Nixon mocking Gandhi's sari, which offends her. Later, when Nixon sends American troops to Bangladesh, Gandhi ensures the Indian Army arrives first, leading to Bangladesh's liberation.

Kangana, already a four-time National Award winner, has previously received accolades for her performances in Fashion (Best Supporting Actress), Queen, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (all Best Actress).

Responding to another fan's compliment about her performance in Emergency, she wrote, "People are calling my acting in #emergency amazing and my best ever, could I surpass Queen, TWM2, Fashion, Thalaivi? Watch #emergency and find out."

Emergency chronicles Indira Gandhi's life from childhood to her assassination in 1984.

The film features a strong supporting cast including Anupam Kher as Jayaprakash Narayan, Shreyas Talpade as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Mahima Chaudhry as Pupul Jayakar, Milind Soman as Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw, Vishak Nair as Sanjay Gandhi, and the late Satish Kaushik as Jagjivan Ram.

Co-produced by Zee Studios and Kangana's production company Manikarnika Films, Emergency was released in theatres on January 17.