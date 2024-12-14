<i>Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham</i> Turns 23: Karan Johar Shares Throwback BTS Pics Ft. The "Magnanimous Cast"

The timeless Bollywood classic and our favourite childhood romantic drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham has turned 23. Featuring a stellar cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor, the film set the bar high for all 90s kids. On the film's 23rd anniversary, director Karan Johar shared some throwback pictures on his Instagram from the sets of the movie, along with a long heartfelt note. Featuring print photos of the cast and moments from the movie, Karan Johar's Insta post took us on a trip down memory lane.

"23 years!!! Phew...truly one of those pinch me moments - right now & even back then...being on set with these legends!! It was my second film as a director and I think I was immensely fortunate that this magnanimous cast and the entire crew put in so much faith in me to deliver khushi & gham in abundance! The biggest shout out goes to the audience...the fans...our family - who continue to watch our film and recite every dialogue, dance on every song and keep this film alive in its truest sense...THANK YOU! 23 years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham," the post read.

The first picture of the carousel features a young Karan Johar with a coffee mug in his hand, engaged in conversation with Kavish Majumdar, who played the childhood version of Hrithik in the movie.

There are several other pictures of everyone, from Shah Rukh to Amitabh Bachchan and also Kareena. The carousel also includes a photo from the iconic song You Are My Soniya, featuring Kareena in the sizzling red outfit by Manish Malhotra, which became synonymous with Poo.

See the post here:

The post received a lot of love not just from fans, but from other Bollywood celebrities too in the comments section. Diana Penty, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sonali Bendre dropped a red heart emoji each, while comedian Tanmay Bhta wrote, "Insane how time flies! Congrats K!" Fans, too, dropped shared their memories of the movie. One user wrote, "You're the best when it comes to direction. Be it k3g, kank, kkhh or any other. @karanjohar," while another wrote, "There hasn't been a movie like this and nothing can compete to this beautiful gem @karanjohar sir. 90's kids like me treasure such movies and keep it very close to the heart @dharmamovies," and another commented, "Happy anniversary to the movie who raised an entire generation. Thank u for this masterpiece @karanjohar."

