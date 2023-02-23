John Abraham Is 'Thrilled' After Pathaan Enters Rs 500 Crore Club: 'It's A Monumental Achievement'

John Abraham shared this picture. (courtesy: thejohnabraham)

John Abraham is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Pathaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Now, as the Hindi version of the movie has made Rs 500 crore at the domestic box office, John is "thrilled". Calling it a "landmark moment," the actor said, "This is a landmark moment not just for the film and the entire team of Pathaan but also for the Hindi film industry. I'm thrilled that we have entertained Indians and Hindi cinema lovers globally with Pathaan," Bollywood Hungama quoted the actor saying.

John Abraham, who played the role of an antagonist Jim in the movie, added, "It's a monumental achievement that has set new benchmarks. Teamwork always counts... I am so happy for all involved. Being a part of history and being loved by all, but most importantly by Adi (producer Aditya Chopra) and SRK, has made this special for me."

Pathaan is the first Hindi-original film to have made Rs 500.05 crore in India, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. "After hitting its fifth century, Pathaan sets its sights on the highest-grossing Hindi film in India: Baahubali 2. (Nett BOC) (Week 4) Friday 2.20 crore, Saturday 3.25 crore, Sunday 4.15 crore, Monday 1.20 crore, Tuesday 1.10 crore. Total: Rs 500.05 crore. Hindi. India biz. All time blockbuster," tweeted Taran Adarsh.

Pathaan director Siddharth Anand has also reacted to the movie reaching the milestone. As per a report in ANI, the director said, "I'm just so happy and grateful that Pathaan has been entertaining people globally. To hit 1000 plus crore gross worldwide and 500 crore nett in Hindi version is simply historic, and we are thankful for the love that people have showered on Pathaan. As a director, I couldn't be prouder to have made a film that is bringing joy to so many people globally."

Coming back to John Abraham, the actor will be next seen in Tehran.