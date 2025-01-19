Jackie Shroff Yells At Paps For Distracting Him While Talking About Saif Ali Khan's Stabbing. Watch

The recent attack on Saif Ali Khan has been condemned by most Bollywood stars. The latest to join the bandwagon is Jackie Shroff, who spoke about it while interacting with the paparazzi at an event on Saturday night.

In the video, Jackie Shroff is seen talking about Saif Ali Khan's stabbing.

"Dangerous mod pe nahi hai (Bollywood). Yeh ghatna hui hai, durghatna hai yeh. Par iska matlab yeh nahi hai ki koi attack chal raha hai (on Bollywood). Aisa kuch nahi hai. Unfortunate hai, bohot unfortunate hai (Bollywood is not a dangerous juncture or anything. This is an unfortunate incident, but this doesn't mean that there is a series of attacks of going on, it's nothing like that. It's very, very unfortunate,)" he said.

He further added, "But I hope he's well. Sabko apna dhyan rakhna chahiye, apna gharwalo ka, apni security ko, building ke jo watchman hote hain unko dhyan dena chahiye (Everyone should take care of themselves, of their own and their family's security. But also, the watchmen of the building should also be careful.)"

But even as he was speaking, the paps were constantly interrupting and distracting him by shouting his name and asking for attention. This annoyed the actor to the core, and he lost his calm.

"Baat kar rela bawa. Ye, haan chal (I am talking. Let's continue,)" he yelled at the paps, before quickly regaining his patience and continuing the conversation.

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, the attacker who stabbed Saif was arrested on Sunday from the labour camp area in Thane. Mohammed Aliyan used the alias Vijay Das, so as to not get caught.

After the attack on Thursday night, Saif was taken to Lilavati hospital, where a 2.5-inch piece of knife was surgically removed from his spine.

