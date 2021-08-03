'Is That Lara Dutta?': Twitter Is In Awe Of Actress' Bell Bottom Transformation

Lara Dutta in a still from Bell Bottom trailer (courtesy YouTube)

For those who watched the trailer of Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom today - the surprise element in the trailer arrived in the form of Lara Dutta. Bell Bottom is a spy thriller set in 1984 and actress Lara Dutta portrays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The Bell Bottom trailer revealed the 46-year-old actress' onscreen transformation as the former Prime Minister for the first time and Twitter is in awe, and rightfully so. Lara Dutta, a former Miss Universe, is absolutely unrecognizable as herself in the trailer of Bell Bottom. "#LaraDutta" took a top spot on Twitter trends after the Bell Bottom trailer released on Tuesday evening.

Twitter is in shock: "OMG... this is Lara Dutta, our Miss Universe. She nailed it... looking forward for this movie," said a user while another added: "Is she Lara Dutta? Unrecognisable". "My goodness! She is Lara Dutta!" exclaimed another fan. Netizens also gave a huge shout out to the make-up artiste behind Lara Dutta's look and said it's a National Award-deserving make-up job.

Here's just a glimpse of how Twitter reacted to Lara Dutta's transformation for Bell Bottom:

OMG this is #LaraDutta our Miss Universe😱😮.. she nailed it.. looking forward for this movie..

#BellBottomTrailerpic.twitter.com/56xyul28d6 — Aishwarya Muraleedharan (@Aishwar46954977) August 3, 2021

OMG 😳 is she #LaraDutta ?? unrecognizable... next level makeup.. the makeup artist deserves an award for this outstanding work.. pic.twitter.com/iuE32y5E50 — 🅰️⋆ ★⭒☆ (@ohnadaanparinde) August 3, 2021

Meanwhile, Lara Dutta's look as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi also prompted these memes:

Bell Bottom casts Akshay Kumar in the titular role, as an undercover RAW agent. Actress Vaani Kapoor plays the role of his wife while the film also stars Huma Qureshi. Bell Bottom, based on a true story, is a nail-biting spy thriller, in which Akshay Kumar is assigned the mission of rescuing 210 hostages from a hijacked Indian plane.

Watch the trailer of Bell Bottom here:

Bell Bottom was the first Bollywood movie to have started its shooting schedule at an international location after the nationwide lockdown last year. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, Bell Bottom will release in cinemas on August 19.