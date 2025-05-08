Internet Slams Mukesh Chhabra For Mistreating Farah Khan's Cook Dilip

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Dilip, Farah Khan's cook, has gained fame through her vlogs. In a recent vlog, they visited casting director Mukesh Chhabra. Mukesh's behavior towards Dilip during the visit upset many viewers.

Farah Khan's cooking vlogs on her YouTube channel have turned her cook Dilip into an Internet sensation. From his grounded appearance to his witty one-liners, Dilip has garnered a huge fan base on social media.

In the latest vlog, Farah and Dilip visited casting director Mukesh Chhabra's home in Mumbai. While the video had the usual fun element of Farah's vlogs, Mukesh's rude behaviour towards Dilip left many upset.

In an excerpt from the vlog, shared on Reddit, Farah is seen humourously trying to get Dilip an acting gig by taking him to Mukesh Chhabra's office. She further asks him to stand in front of good lighting. The filmmaker jokes that other actors will block him from view if he is not careful.

Dilip then pulls a hilarious move and stands in front of Farah. In response, Mukesh Chhabra grabs Dilip's arm and pushes him away. Mukesh also points a finger at the cook.

This particular instance did not sit well with the audience. A user said, "TBH, Mukesh is the biggest bigot and asshole, pardon meri angrezi. I would love it if this man got a little bit of hate that other people unnecessarily get."

Another added, "I don't care if this is scripted - you shouldn't treat someone this way. It's not funny."

"Ew, he behaves like a classist, cringe. Needs to be humbled," read a comment.

A user remarked, "That was so inappropriate. He got physical so quickly."

Meanwhile, both Mukesh Chhabra and Farah Khan have yet to make any comments on the matter.