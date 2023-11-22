International Emmy Awards 2023: Shefali Shah Posed Adorably With Husband Vipul Amrutlal Shah In New York

Image instagrammed by Shefali Shah. (Courtesy: shefalishahofficial)

Shefali Shah was nominated in the Best Actress category for Delhi Crime 2 at the 51st International Emmy Awards held in New York. Karla Souza won the prize for her role in Dive. This however did not stop the Dil Dhadakne Do star from slaying at the event. The actress went full desi as she was pictured in a beautiful red saree on the red carpet. On Wednesday, the actress treated her instafam to pictures of herself and her husband Vipul Amrutlal Shah, who had accompanied the actress to New York for Emmys. The post needs no captions.

Take a look at the post below:

Shefali Shah shared scenes from the the big day on her Instagram stories. In of the photos, the actress can be seen ironing her outfit. She captioned the click, "Have to have hitch at an important event, and the ability to solve it." She thanked stylist Radhika Mehra and fashion designer Torani "for a back up."

Meanwhile, she shared another inside photo from the International Emmy Awards on her Instagram stories. Tagging Vir Das and Netflix, she wrote, "Looks like an immigration line to enter a magical world." Vir Das won big in the Comedy category for his Netflix special Vir Das: Landing.

Check out Shefali Shah's Instagram stories here:

At the International Emmys opening gala, Shefali Shah wore this outfit by JJ Valaya. Take a look at the photos here:

Shefali Shah famously starred in Netflix's Delhi Crime, which won the best Drama Series at the International Emmys a few years ago.