Inside Palak Muchhal And Mithoon's Paris Diaries: 'Seeing The World With My World'

Image shared by Palak Mucchal. (courtesy: PalakMucchal)

Celebrity couple Palak Muchhal and Mithoon are currently holidaying in Paris. The couple shared a breathtakingly beautiful picture of themselves in a joint post on Instagram. In the picture shared, the couple can be seen posing agaisnt the iconic Eiffel Tower. Palak can be seen wearing a pretty dress while Mithoon complements her in a black shirt. Sharing the picture, the couple wrote, "Seeing the world with my world!" The comments section was flooded with love from fans. A user wrote, "This brought a big smile on my face." Singer Aditi Singh Sharma dropped a heart emoji. Actor Sheeba wrote, "Gorgeous u2." Take a look at the post here:

After casting their vote in the fifth phase of the Loksabha Election, Palak and Mithoon shared a picture of their inked fingers. The caption on the picture read, "Mera Mat, Mera Adhikar." Take a look:

Singer Palak Muchhal and music composer Mithoon Sharma got married in 2022. The couple hosted a grand reception for their friends and colleagues from the industry. The reception was attended by Sonu Nigam, Armaan Malik, Udit Narayan, Aditya Narayan, Niti Mohan and husband Nihar Pandya and TV couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, to name a few. Cricketer Smriti Mandhana was also pictured at the reception. Sharing the pictures from their dreamy wedding, the couple wrote, "Today we two became one forever. And forever begins..." Take a look:

Meanwhile, Palak Muchhal is known for her songs, such as Chaahun Main Ya Naa, Meri Aashiqui, Baatein Ye Kabhi Na and Mann Ki Dori, to name a few. Mithoon, on the other hand, is known for composing songs in films like Kalyug, Murder 2, Aashiqui 2, Yaariyan, Jugjugg Jeeyo and Malang, to name a few.