Hugh Jackman And Deborra-Lee, From Love At First Sight To Divorce: A Timeline

: Hugh Jackman-Deborra-Lee (Courtesy: Twitter)

Wolverine star Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-Lee Furness have parted ways after 27 years of marriage. They are parents to two adopted children, son Oscar, 23, and daughter Ava, 18.

In a joint statement, Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness said, “We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth. Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

It was signed “Deb and Hugh Jackman” along with a concluding note: "This is the sole statement either of us will make.”

How They Met?

Hugh Jackman, 54, and Deborah, 67, met on the sets of the Australian TV show Correlli in 1995. Jackman admitted that it was love at first sight. “I knew two weeks into meeting Deb that we were going to be together for the rest of our lives,” he had shared in an interview.

Despite having a big crush on the actress, Jackman didn't act upon his feelings because it was “unprofessional and embarrassing”. He told People, “Deb and I were already best friends, and I realised I've got a crush on my leading lady. This is the thing you do not do. It's unprofessional and embarrassing.”

Eventually, he invited Deborra for a dinner party, and communicated his feelings, only to relaise that the admiration was mutual.

Wedding Bells

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness got married on April 11, 1996. The wedding was held at a church outside of Melbourne, Australia. At the time, Jackman was 27 and Deborra was 40.

Children

Soon after getting married, Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness wanted to start a family. However, the journey wasn't easy. They suffered a couple of miscarriages. In a 2017 interview with People, Jackman revealed, “Because of her [Deb's] age, we started [trying] straightaway when we were together. We struggled, a couple miscarriages, [in vitro fertilization] — it was not easy. It was difficult, obviously particularly on Deb. I remember saying to her, ‘We were always going to adopt — let's just adopt now.'”

In 2000, Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness adopted their son Oscar. Five years later, they adopted their daughter Ava.

27th Wedding Anniversary

Earlier this year in April, Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary in New York City. Sharing a photograph with his wife, Jackman wrote, “I love you Deb. Today is our 27th wedding anniversary. 27 YEARS!! I love you so much. Together we have created a beautiful family. And life. Your laughter, your spirit, generosity, humor, cheekiness, courage and loyalty is an incredible gift to me. I love you with all my heart.”

Days before the news of their separation broke, Deborra was spotted without her wedding ring, Page Six reported.