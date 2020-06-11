Hrithik Roshan's Comment On Preity Zinta's Pic With Husband Gene Goodenough Is Winning The Internet

Hrithik Roshan shared this picture (courtesy hrithikroshan)

Preity Zinta and Hrithik Roshan had the sweetest Instagram exchange on Thursday. Preity Zinta shared a picture with husband Gene Goodenough featuring his new haircut on her Instagram profile. Preity gave a haircut to Gene and looks like, he is happy with the outcome. Preity shared the picture and wrote, "Haircut successful. Hubby happy. I'm relieved and super excited." She also made a little pun of Gene's surname and wrote, "So what do you think folks? Good enough haircut?" Within minutes Preity's post was filled with comments from her friends. Reacting to Preity's picture, her Koi... Mil Gaya co-star Hrithik wrote, "better than ever," to which Preity replied saying, "Hrithik Roshan, trust me it was a roller coaster ride," and added multiple laughter emojis. Take a look:

Screenshot of Hrithik Roshan's comment on Preity Zinta's post.

Dia Mirza also reacted to Preity's picture and wrote, "pro," and added a love emoji.

Preity Zinta and Hrithik Roshan share a great rapport. Earlier, this year, Hrithik joined Preity and Gene in Los Angeles for Preity's 45th birthday celebrations. Hrithik shared multiple pictures featuring Preity and Gene and wrote, "Thank you for such a joyful night Gene and Pree. Happy birthday. Was surreal seeing you at the top of your game here in LA. Have a super jaadu year!"

Preity Zinta and Hrithik Roshan have starred in several films such as Mission Kashmir, Lakshya and Koi... Mil Gaya. Last year, Preity shared an adorable throwback picture from the sets of their 2003 film Koi... Mil Gaya featuring Hrithik and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan. "Back to school! Remember this guys, Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan? Hahahhaha," Preity captioned the picture. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Preity Zinta shared a work in progress video of giving a haircut to Gene Goodenough on her Instagram profile on Wednesday. "I know he really trusts me when he lets me cut his hair. I'm hoping it goes well, otherwise... I don't even want to think about it," wrote Preity.

Preity got married to Gene Goodenough in a private ceremony in Los Angeles in February, 2016. Hrithik Roshan was present at their wedding.

Preity was last seen in the 2018 action-comedy Bhaiaji Superhit where she shared screen space with Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Arshad Warsi and Shreyas Talpade.