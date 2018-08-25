How Sweet Is Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma's Photo With New Friend

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are in England at this juncture (Courtesy virat.kohli

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is in England for the ongoing test series and his wife Anushka Sharma has also accompanied him for the tour. Virat, who appeared to be at a departmental store with Anushka, bumped into a furry friend, who was "patient" enough to take photo with the couple. Virat treated his Instafam with the cute photo and captioned it: "Met this beautiful boy who was patient enough to take a picture with us." Anushka is all smiles as she poses for the camera with Virat and the "beautiful boy". Comments and likes started pouring in within minutes and the photo garnered over eight lakh likes in less than an hour.

Here's the post shared by Virat Kohli.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's love for animals is unconditional. On Anushka's birthday this year, the actress announced her plans of building an animal shelter just outside Mumbai. In her Instagram post, Anushka said that the shelter will provide a home for those animals that are "stranded, left to fend for themselves, have to brave harsh surroundings."

Read the Anushka Sharma's post here.

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Apr 30, 2018 at 10:44pm PDT

Anushka has furry friend of her own, named Dude, who often features on her Instagram posts. Even Virat has a golden retriever Bruno, who makes rare appearance on his Instagram posts.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Sui Dhaaga, which also features Varun Dhawan. In Sui Dhaaga, Anushka Sharma plays an embroidery expert. In an interview to IANS, Anushka had revealed that she had initially said "no" to the role of Mamta. "When Sharat Katariya (director) came to me with the script, I was excited to read it. I had seen his previous film and had loved it. When I read Sui Dhaaga, I loved the script and what they were trying to do with the story. I loved that Yash Raj was making the film but still, I said no at first," said Anushka.

Sui Dhaaga is an inspiring story of Mauji and his wife Mamta (the name of Varun and Anushka's characters). The film is about the couple's fight for respect and their struggle of being self-employed from unemployed.

Sui Dhaaga hits the screens on September 28.