How Preity Zinta Became The Breakout Star Of IPL 2025 On Social Media

Preity Zinta was on a hiatus from films to focus on her personal life, but she never really went away from the cricket stadium

Punjab Kings Captain Shreyas Iyer and Preity Zinta during an IPL match this year
She is a constant presence whenever and wherever her team Punjab Kings (PBKS) plays a game in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The camera in a cricket stadium loves Preity Zinta as much as the one in the films.

Preity Zinta was on a hiatus from films to focus on building a life in Los Angeles with husband, financial analyst Gene Goodenough. She then had twins Jai and Gia with Goodenough through surrogacy. But she never really went far from the floodlights of the cricket stadium.

  • Even when she stepped away from the arc lights after starring in 2018's Bhaiaji Superhit, Preity Zinta was there in person, on the field, pumping up the morale and applauding the members, regardless of victory or loss.
  • At these matches, the actor and entrepreneur is often accompanied by her husband Gene and mother Nilprabha Zinta.
  • Sometimes in classy ethnic wear; especially white salwar-kameez with phulkari embroidery; sometimes in her team's jersey, Preity Zinta's fashion game during IPL matches has also been on point.


IPL Team Owner And Cheerleader Rolled Into One

During the May 26 match of PBKS with Mumbai Indians (MI), the actor was teary eyed when her team's captain Shreyas Iyer hit a winning six to secure a place in the Qualifier 1 of IPL. This was a big feat as every year, MI is dubbed a favourite to win the league.

Preity Zinta jumped in glee, pumped her hands in the air, and was among the firsts to run on to the field and hug the skipper.

Besides being a shutterbug's delight, she also often obliges spectators with selfies and giving a high five to fellow PBKS supporters.

Preity Zinta also used her celebrity in a responsible manner at the fateful May 8 IPL match between PBKS and Delhi Capitals (DC), which was cancelled midway at the time amid a blackout in Dharamsala due to the India-Pakistan military conflict.

Soon, videos of the actor asking spectators to vacate the stadium in an orderly manner started going viral on the Internet.

It was probably one of those rare instances when she didn't pose for selfies with fans and viewers. She realised it was something she knowingly did and for good reason.

So, what followed was a post on X, putting things into perspective.

"Finally back home after a crazy last few days. A heartfelt thank you to Indian Railways & our Railway minister Mr. Ashwini Vaishnaw for helping both IPL teams and all officials & families leave Dharamshala in a safe, swift & comfortable way. A big thank you to @JayShah, Mr Arun Dhumal, BCCI & our CEO Mr Satish Menon & the Operations team of @PunjabKingsIPL for helping co-ordinate  the evacuation of our stadium in Dharamshala safely & in an orderly manner. Everything was handled so well.  Finally to all the people that were in the Dharamshala stadium - Thankyou Thankyou Thankyou for not panicking & for any stampedes. You guys are absolute rock stars. I'm sorry I was a bit curt & said no to pictures with everyone but the need of the hour was the safety of everyone and it was my duty & responsibility to make sure everyone stayed safe Thank you for making it possible Love you all Ting!" the actor wrote on May 11.

IPL 2025's Breakout Star

Be it her commitment and enthusiam towards the team or her beauty, users on X couldn't stop raving about Preity Zinta.

Another hoped her team would finally win the IPL.

One of the fans even asked filmmakers to cast Preity Zinta and Delhi Capitals captain Faf Du Plessis in a film, an idea that also got a thumbs-up from the South African cricketer.

PBKS is set to play Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on May 29 (Thursday) in Qualifier 1 of the IPL. RCB captain Virat Kohli is expected to have support from his wife, actor Anushka Sharma from the stands, and Preity Zinta will be there to rally behind PBKS.

On the film front, Preity Zinta is set to return to the big screen with Rajkumar Santoshi's Lahore 1947 after a seven-year gap.

