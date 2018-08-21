How Manisha Koirala, Preity Zinta And Malaika Arora Marked 20 Years Of Dil Se

Manisha Koirala and Shah Rukh Khan in Dil Se. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Dil Se clocked 20 years on Tuesday and Preity Zinta, Manisha Koirala and Malaika Arora are reliving old memories by sharing special posts on social media. Manisha Koirala, who played the role of a terrorist and also SRK's love interest in the film, shared a picture collage (which has stills from the film) on Instagram. She accompanied the post along with hashtags such as "#puremagiconscreen" and "#cultclassic." Preity Zinta, who made her Bollywood debut with Dil Se, also shared a video clip from the film's song Jiya Jale and wrote a lengthy note, in which she acknowledged director Mani Ratnam and her co-stars Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala.

"From a wide eyed small town girl to a film actress. Life is unpredictable and beautiful. Thank you to also to my fans and supporters for being the wind beneath my wings & for all the love always," read an excerpt from Preity's post.

Malaika Arora, who became immensely popular after featuring in the film's song Chaiyya Chaiyya, also shared a special post.

Directed by Mani Ratnam, Dil Se is a 1998 film set against the backdrop of insurgency in Assam. Dil Se not only emerged as a hit at the box office but also received several accolades including two National Awards, seven Filmfare Awards and a Special Mention Award at the Berlin International Film Festival. The film resonates with today's generation through its iconic songs such as Chaiyya Chaiyya, Jiya Jale and Dil Se Re among others.