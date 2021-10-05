'Hope You Don't Smile Like This With Vamika Around': Arjun Kapoor's ROFL Comment On Anushka Sharma's Post

Anushka Sharma in a still from her clip. (Image courtesy: anushkasharma)

Anushka Sharma shared a goofy video of herself on Tuesday and left her friends from film industry in splits. The actress, who has returned to work after flying back to India from the UK, posted a hilarious video from the sets of an advertisement shoot and accompanied it with an ROFL caption. In the video, Anushka Sharma can be seen peeking out from behind a white curtain and turning towards the camera with a goofy grin on her face. "Did anyone say pack up?" she wrote in the caption and added a laughing icon to it. However, it is Arjun Kapoor's comment on her post that won the Internet. He hilariously commented: "Hope you don't smile like this with Vamika around." LOL. Vamika is Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's baby daughter, who was born in January this year.

Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif and Dia Mirza also dropped comments on Anushka Sharma's post. Ranveer, who co-starred with the actress in Band Baaja Baaraat, Ladies Vs Ricky Behl and Dil Dhadakne Do, wrote: "Hahahaha" while Katrina Kaif commented: "Love the hair." Dia Mirza picked a red heart icon as her comment.

See Anushka Sharma's post here:

On Monday too, Anushka Sharma shared a page from her work diaries. Here's the photo we are talking about:

In terms of work, Anushka Sharma has featured in several movies such as Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Badmaash Company, Band Baaja Baaraat, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, PK, NH10, Bombay Velvet, Sultan, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Phillauri, Jab Harry Met Sejal, Pari, Sui Dhaaga and Zero.