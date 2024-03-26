Holi 2024: Inside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Festivities With Husband Abhishek, Daughter Aaradhya And Friends

Image shared on X. (courtesy: rai_ps2)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated Holi on Monday with her husband Abhishek Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and their friends. Now, a day after, inside pictures from their celebrations have emerged online. In the pictures posted by fan pages on X (previously known as Twitter), Aishwarya, Abhishek and their daughter Aaradhya can be seen dressed up in white for the Holi party. In another picture, the trio were seen flashing their brightest smiles in a group photo with friends, who were also covered in holi colours.

Take a look at the picture below:

Queen #AishwaryaRaiBachchan celebrating holi with her friends 😍😘😍 pic.twitter.com/wi8znTSchv — Biggest fan of Aishwarya Rai (@rai_ps2) March 26, 2024

On Sunday, Navya shared images from their Holika Dahan celebrations. The photo album features Navya posing with a bonfire in the background. In another photo we see Navya applying colors on the face of her uncle Abhishek Bachchan. Navya captioned the post as, "Holika Dahan." Take a look:

On Monday, Navya Naveli Nanda shared glimpses of their holi celebrations. Navya shared pictures of the festive food they had, colours, pichkaris. She shared an adorable picture with her grandparents Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. In another click, she can be seen seated on the lap of her mother Shweta Bachchan. But, among all, what captivated our interest is the picture featuring Jaya Bachchan with a pichkari in her hand. Sharing the pictures, Navya simply wrote, "Rang Barse." Take a look:

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the sports drama Ghoomer. He shared the screen space with Saiyami Kher in the film. On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: II. The film, directed by Mani Ratnam, also featured Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Sobhita Dhulipala in prominent roles.