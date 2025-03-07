Alia Bhatt's <i>Highway</i> To Re-Release In Theatres On This Date

Fans of Alia Bhatt have a reason to celebrate, as her 2014 film 'Highway' has returned to theatres to celebrate Women's Day.

The film, directed by Imtiaz Ali and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, will run in PVR and Inox cinemas from March 7 to March 13.

In a press note shared by the film's team, producer Sajid Nadiadwala said, "Highway remains one of our most cherished films and continues to receive immense love even today. It's a timeless classic that deserves to be revisited, featuring outstanding performances by Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda. I'm delighted that this Women's Day, audiences will have the chance to experience this beautiful film on the big screen once again."

Just a couple of days ago, actor Randeep Hooda, who played Mahabir Bhati (one of the abductors) in the film also took a stroll down memory lane and recalled collaborating with Imtiaz Ali on Highway, which also starred Alia Bhatt.

Expressing gratitude to Imtiaz, Randeep, in a press note, shared, "Highway is such a classic because it's a journey, and that too of love. A pure love that is doomed by the class divide in our country. It's just not acceptable in our society. Though Veera, being innocent about it, wants it, Mahabir, knowing the reality, resists, only to finally give in and pay the price with his life. Highway is a movie where 'living the part' started to take some tangible shape for me. I'm really grateful to Imtiaz for letting that happen to me. It did spill over into my life as well at that time, and maybe Mahabir still lingers within me."

He added, "It was a very depressing and bitter state of mind. In those days, I lived it more off-camera than what was captured. Over the years, I'm still learning to have more translate on camera and have less affliction of that in one's real life."

Released 11 years ago, Highway projected the ideas of 'bondage' and 'freedom' in a fresh light. Alia played a Delhi girl from a rich household, who gets abducted by Hooda, a Haryanvi truck driver in the film.

