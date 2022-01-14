Here's What Makes Jubin Nautiyal's Song O Aasmanwale Extra Special

O Aasmanwale will carry the Meri Tarah story ahead.

Bhushan Kumar's T-Series has time and again been a pioneer in marketing of music. In a new development, the label has now introduced a novel format in music consumption giving audiences a glimpse of the next anticipated track in store.

It was only recently that Bhushan Kumar's T-Series released Jubin Nautiyal's bitter-sweet love song Meri Tarah starring Himansh Kohli, Heli Daruwala and Gautam Gulati. Apart from the beautiful melody and soulful lyrics, what also caught everyone's attention was the end of the music video that gave audiences a sneak peek of Jubin Nautiyal's next track O Aasmanwale.

O Aasmanwale will carry the Meri Tarah story ahead and answer the audiences' question of 'what's next?'.

Interestingly, the music label will launch three songs with Jubin Nautiyal this month including Meri Tarah, O Aasmanwale and Dil Pe Zakhm. While details of the songs remain unknown at this juncture, it's confirmed that all three tracks are soulful and have the artist's signature flavor.

