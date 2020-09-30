Harish Kalyan's "Love Is In The Air" Post With Priya Bhavani Shankar Leaves The Internet Confused

"Can't wait! Won't wait! I'm making it official! 5pm tomorrow!" wrote Harish Kalyan on Tuesday

South stars Harish Kalyan and Priya Bhavani Shankar occupied the top spot on the list of trends on Wednesday, courtesy the 30-year-old actor's latest social media post. On Tuesday, Harish Kalyan shared an adorable photo of himself and Priya and the caption on his post has left the Internet in a state of confusion. Sharing the picture on Twitter, the actor wrote: "Finally, happy for us" with heart icons. He also added the hashtags #HarishHeartsPriya and #LoveIsInTheAir. Going by the caption, Harish and Priya's fans started wondering if the duo have made their relationship official on social media. However, a section of the Internet thinks that they are promoting their upcoming project. It's because of Harish's reply to Priya Bhavani Shankar's comment on his post.

Reacting to the actor's tweet, Priya commented: "I wanted to make it public first... I earned it." To this, Harish replied: "Can't wait! Won't wait! I'm making it official! 5pm tomorrow! (5 pm on Wednesday)."

On Harish Kalyan's Instagram post, where he shared the same photograph with the same caption, some of the comments by his fans read: "Movie promotion" and "I am confused, like are they gonna do a movie together or is it something else?" Priya Bhavani Shankar is reportedly dating Rajvel Raj.

Going by some of the comments, it seems like the duo will reveal the title of their upcoming film, a Tamil remake of Telugu superhit Pelli Choopulu. Whether Harish Kalyan's latest post is about his relationship or his new film, the answer will be revealed at 5pm today.

Harish Kalyana and Priya Bhavani Shankar have previously co-starred in the 2019 film Kasada Thapara.

